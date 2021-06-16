Malaysia Bourse Expected To Extend Losing Streak

The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, easing almost 5 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,580-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation in reaction to the FOMC's monetary policy announcement. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday, nudged into the red by weakness from the plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index eased 3.05 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 1,578.32 after trading between 1,576.46 and 1,584.95. Volume was 4.686 billion shares worth 3.136 billion ringgit. There were 668 decliners and 349 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata surged 1.79 percent, while CIMB Group and PPB Group both added 0.22 percent, Dialog Group dropped 0.66 percent, Digi.com accelerated 1.42 percent, Genting tumbled 1.75 percent, Genting Malaysia plunged 3.00 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 1.77 percent, IHH Healthcare soared 1.80 percent, IOI Corporation surrendered 1.03 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong retreated 1.24 percent, Maybank and RHB Capital both shed 0.37 percent, Maxis climbed 0.44 percent, MISC spiked 1.43 percent, Petronas Chemicals rose 0.12 percent, Press Metal plummeted 3.58 percent, Sime Darby Plantations sank 0.97 percent, Supermax declined 1.07 percent, Telekom Malaysia gained 0.16 percent, Tenaga Nasional jumped 0.80 percent, Top Glove skidded 1.69 percent and Public Bank and Sime Darby were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened mixed and flat on Wednesday, but they all headed firmly lower into the close.

The Dow sank 265.66 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 34,033.67, while the NASDAQ shed 33.17 points or 0.24 percent to end at 14,039.68 and the S&P 500 fell 22.89 points or 0.54 percent to close at 4,223.70.

The weakness on Wall Street came as the Fed's latest economic projections now point to an increase in interest rates in 2023.

The latest projections from Fed officials suggest interest rates will be increased to 0.6 percent in 2023 compared to previous projections indicating rates would remain at near-zero levels. Seven officials expect a rate hike as soon as 2022.

As expected, the Fed also maintained its target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent, where it has remained since last March. The Fed said it expects rates to remain at near-zero levels until labor market conditions reach maximum employment and inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled roughly flat on Wednesday, despite data showing a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up by $0.03 at $72.15 a barrel after peaking earlier at $72.99.

