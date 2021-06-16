Singapore Stock Market Tipped To Open Under Pressure

The Singapore stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one day after ending the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,140-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation in reaction to the FOMC's monetary policy announcement. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index skidded 35.30 points or 1.11 percent to finish at the daily low of 3,139.57 after peaking at 3,174.79. Volume was 2.06 billion shares worth 1.36 billion Singapore dollars. There were 338 decliners and 148 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT and Wilmar International both plunged 2.33 percent, while CapitaLand surrendered 1.85 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust tumbled 2.31 percent, City Developments weakened 1.70 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 1.79 percent, Dairy Farm International dipped 0.93 percent, DBS Group softened 0.50 percent, Genting Singapore lost 1.13 percent, Keppel Corp and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding both declined 2.10 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust sank 1.84 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust retreated 1.94 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 1.05 percent, SATS was down 0.25 percent, SembCorp Industries tanked 2.30 percent, Singapore Airlines plummeted 3.15 percent, Singapore Exchange slipped 0.82 percent, Singapore Press Holdings fell 1.09 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 1.52 percent, SingTel skidded 2.12 percent, Thai Beverage added 0.72 percent and United Overseas Bank eased 0.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened mixed and flat on Wednesday, but they all headed firmly lower into the close.

The Dow sank 265.66 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 34,033.67, while the NASDAQ shed 33.17 points or 0.24 percent to end at 14,039.68 and the S&P 500 fell 22.89 points or 0.54 percent to close at 4,223.70.

The weakness on Wall Street came as the Fed's latest economic projections now point to an increase in interest rates in 2023.

The latest projections from Fed officials suggest interest rates will be increased to 0.6 percent in 2023 compared to previous projections indicating rates would remain at near-zero levels. Seven officials expect a rate hike as soon as 2022.

As expected, the Fed also maintained its target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent, where it has remained since last March. The Fed said it expects rates to remain at near-zero levels until labor market conditions reach maximum employment and inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled roughly flat on Wednesday, despite data showing a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up by $0.03 at $72.15 a barrel after peaking earlier at $72.99.

Closer to home, Singapore will this morning provide May data for non-oil domestic exports, which are predicted to have risen 4.7 percent on month and 16.0 percent on year. That follows the 8.8 percent monthly drop and the 6.0 percent yearly gain in April, which saw a trade surplus of SGD5.412 billion.

Singapore also will see Q1 unemployment figures; in the previous three months, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent.

