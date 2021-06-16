Soft Start Likely For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 400 points or 2.5 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange and it's expected to open under pressure again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian suggests consolidation in reaction to the FOMC's monetary policy announcement. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and stocks.

For the day, the index lost 63.44 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 17,307.86 after trading between 17,275.02 and 17,398.22.

Among the actives, Mega Financial collected 0.76 percent, while Fubon Financial fell 0.55 percent, E Sun Financial sank 0.58 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.66 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tanked 2.42 percent, Hon Hai Precision skidded 1.33 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.66 percent, Catcher Technology advanced 1.40 percent, MediaTek lost 0.40 percent, Delta Electronics rose 0.33 percent, Formosa Plastic perked 0.48 percent, Asia Cement gained 0.79 percent, Taiwan Cement gathered 1.17 percent and Cathay Financial, CTBC Financial and First Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened mixed and flat on Wednesday, but they all headed firmly lower into the close.

The Dow sank 265.66 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 34,033.67, while the NASDAQ shed 33.17 points or 0.24 percent to end at 14,039.68 and the S&P 500 fell 22.89 points or 0.54 percent to close at 4,223.70.

The weakness on Wall Street came as the Fed's latest economic projections now point to an increase in interest rates in 2023.

The latest projections from Fed officials suggest interest rates will be increased to 0.6 percent in 2023 compared to previous projections indicating rates would remain at near-zero levels. Seven officials expect a rate hike as soon as 2022.

As expected, the Fed also maintained its target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent, where it has remained since last March. The Fed said it expects rates to remain at near-zero levels until labor market conditions reach maximum employment and inflation is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled roughly flat on Wednesday, despite data showing a larger than expected drop in crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up by $0.03 at $72.15 a barrel after peaking earlier at $72.99.

Closer to home, the central bank in Taiwan will wrap up its monetary policy meeting today and announce its decision on interest rates; the bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.125 percent.

