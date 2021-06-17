Bank Of Japan Rate Decision Due On Friday

The Bank of Japan is scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Friday and then announce its decision on interest rates, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at -0.1 percent.

Japan also will see May figures for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was down 0.4 percent both on month and on year, while core CPI was down 0.1 percent on year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.