Australia Jobless Rate Drops To 5.1% In May

The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.1 percent in May, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - well below expectations for 5.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the April reading.

The Australian added 115,200 jobs last month, blowing away forecasts for an increase of 30,000 following the loss of 30,600 in the previous month.

The participation rate was 66.2 percent, exceeding expectations for 66.1 percent and up from 66.0 percent a month earlier.

