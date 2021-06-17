European Economics Preview: Swiss Central Bank Monetary Policy Decision Due

The monetary policy decision from Switzerland and Norway are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to issue Europe's new car registrations data.

In the meantime, Swiss foreign trade figures for May are due.

At 3.30 am ET, the Swiss National Bank announces its quarterly monetary policy assessment. The bank is expected to keep the policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB unchanged at -0.75 percent.

At 4.00 am ET, Norges Bank is set to publish the outcome of the monetary policy meeting. The interest rate is expected to remain unchanged at zero percent.

Also, Italy's Istat publishes foreign trade data for April.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases revised consumer price data for May. According to preliminary estimate, consumer price inflation climbed to 2.0 percent from 1.6 percent in April.

At 7.00 am ET, Turkey's central bank announces the monetary policy decision. Economists expect the bank to retain its one-week repo rate at 19.00 percent.

