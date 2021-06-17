Europe Passenger Car Sales Increase In May: ACEA

Europe's passenger car registrations increased sharply in May, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, or ACEA, said on Thursday.

Passenger car sales advanced 53.4 percent year-on-year in May, after expanding 218.6 percent in April due to the low base of comparison. Sales totaled 891,665 units.



In volume terms, Spain posted the biggest increase of 177.8 percent in May. The EU's three other key car also did well in May. Sales in France grew 46.4 percent and by 43 percent in Italy. Germany's car registrations were up 37.2 percent.

During January to May period, EU demand for new cars increased 29.5 percent to reach 4.3 million units. The steep declines in the first two months of 2021 were counterbalanced by rises in March, April and May.

