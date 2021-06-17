Austria Inflation Accelerates In May

Austria's consumer price inflation rises in May, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in May, following a 1.9 percent increase in April.

Prices for housing, water and energy increased 3.0 percent yearly in May. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.0 percent and transport cost 5.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in May.

Inflation, based on the EU measure of the harmonized CPI, increased to 3.0 percent in May from 1.9 percent in the prior month.

On a month-on-month basis, HICP rose 0.2 percent in May.

