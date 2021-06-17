South Africa Wholesale Sales Surge In April

South Africa's wholesale sales accelerated in April, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales grew an unadjusted 69.8 percent year-on-year in April, following a 6.5 percent rise in March. Sales rose for the second straight month.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales declined a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent in April, after a 1.2 percent growth in the previous month.

For the three months ended in April, wholesale sales rose 2.5 percent, after a 3.4 percent increase in the previous three months ended in March.

Economic News

