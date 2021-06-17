Malta HICP Inflation Increases In May

Malta's EU measure of inflation increased in May, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in May, following a 0.1 percent increase in April.

Education cost gained 15.6 percent yearly in May and prices for clothing and footwear grew 1.9 percent.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, recreation and culture, and miscellaneous goods and services rose by 1.5 percent, each.

On a monthly basis, the HICP grew 1.3 percent in May.

