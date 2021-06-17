Amazon Prime Day Deals In 20 Countries Starting June 21

Amazon.com Inc.'s more than 2 million deals on offer during the upcoming Prime Day event on June 21 and June 22 will be available in 20 countries.

The tech giant released details about some of the deals available for Prime members. Prime Day 2021 will feature the largest number of deals ever in the seven year history of the Prime Day Celebrations.

The 2-day savings extravaganza will start on June 21 at 3 a.m. EDT.

The Prime members will be able to shop featured lightning deals, which offer great prices on top-tier brands, categories, and products. New deals will be launching throughout the full 48 hours of Prime Day.

The offers are available in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.

Just in time for Prime Day, Amazon also launches its Back-to-School and Off-to-College storefronts offering classroom essentials.

In the Electronics segment, it offers Prime Day savings on select HP products and select laptops, desktops, and monitors from brands like Acer, ASUS, and LG. Additionally, up to 40 percent off is available on Amazon Basics electronics, 40 percent on select Sony and JBL headphones, up to 20 percent on 4K TVs from top brands, and 25 percent on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Mario and Luigi editions from Nintendo.

Customers can save 38 percent on a bundle featuring the latest smart lock from August, the Smart Lock Pro, and a 3rd Gen Echo Dot and 30 percent on select smart home devices.

Further, in Amazon Devices, up to 50 percent off is offered for Amazon Fire TV devices; up to 70 percent on Echo devices; up to 50 percent on Fire tablets and accessory bundles; and up to 40 percent on Ring devices, among others.

Up to 40 percent off is available for Kindle devices; over 40 percent off on Blink devices; and 35 percent off on eero devices.

Prime members can also save in small section, Amazon Handmade, Amazon Launchpad, Fashion, Beauty and Wellness, Baby, Kitchen, Home Furniture, Lawn and Garden, Pets, Tools, Sports & Outdoors, and toys segments.

In automotive section, 20 percent off is available on select Schumacher automotive products and Cooper tires.

In Whole Foods Market, deals are available throughout the store from June 16 to June 22 on exclusive new seasonal items.

The company is also offering deals in Amazon Music, Prime Video, Kindle Unlimited, and Amazon Explore.

Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day.

The company currently has more than 200 million paid members around the world.

In the U.S., Prime members receive ultrafast grocery delivery and pickup from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market in more than 5,000 cities and towns, free Same-Day Delivery in 47 major metropolitan areas, and free One-Day Delivery coast to coast.

Prime members also receive free two-day delivery on prescriptions from Amazon Pharmacy and prescription savings at more than 60,000 participating pharmacies in the U.S.

