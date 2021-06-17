Eurozone Construction Output Falls In April

Eurozone's construction output declined in April after rising in the previous month, data form Eurostat showed on Thursday.

The construction output fell 2.2 percent month-on-month in April, after a 4.1 percent growth in March. In February, construction output decreased 2.1 percent.

Production in building construction decreased 1.0 percent monthly in April and output in civil engineering declined 6.1 percent.

On a year-on-year basis, the construction output accelerated 42.3 percent in April, following a 20.0 percent gain in the prior month.

In the EU27, construction output fell 1.6 percent monthly, and gained 32.7 percent from a year ago.

Among member states, the largest decrease were recorded in Hungary, Germany and Slovenia, while the increase were observed in Romania, Poland and Bulgaria.

