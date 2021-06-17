Wall Street Set To Open Negative

The Labor Department's latest weekly jobless claims might be the focus on Thursday.

Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European shares are trading mostly higher.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were down 55.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 9.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 50.00 points.

The U.S. major averages closed in negative territory on Wednesday. The Dow slid 265.66 points or 0.8 percent to 34,033.67, the Nasdaq dipped 33.17 points or 0.2 percent to 14,039.68 and the S&P 500 fell 22.89 points or 0.5 percent to 4,223.70.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 360K, while it was up 376K in the prior week.

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Manufacturing Index for June will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 31.0, while it was up 31.5 in the prior month.

The Conference Board's Leading Indicators for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.3 percent, while it was up 1.6 percent in April.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 98 bcf.

Two-year FRN Note auction, two-year Treasury Note will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Five-year Treasury Inflation-protected securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 am ET. In the prior week, the level was at 4.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday. Chinese shares rebounded from three straight sessions of losses.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite edged up 7.28 points, or 0.21 percent, to 3,525.60 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 34.34 points, or 0.12 percent, at 28,471.18.

Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average slid 272.68 points, or 0.93 percent to settle at 29,018.33, while the broader Topix index closed 0.62 percent lower at 1,963.57.

Australian saw modest losses. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 27.20 points, or 0.37 percent to 7,359 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 32.90 points, or 0.43 percent, at 7,600.50.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 7.33 points or 0.11 percent. The German DAX is adding 6.60 points or 0.04 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 28.85 points or 0.40 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 6.04 points or 0.05 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.040 percent.

