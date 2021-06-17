Swiss Market Extends Winning Run To 13th Session

Despite staying in negative territory for much of the day's session, the Switzerland stock market ended on a positive note on Thursday as shares pared losses and climbed higher in late afternoon trades.

The Swiss central bank's projection that its GDP will return to its pre-crisis level by the middle of the year aided sentiment.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 11,914.52 around mid-morning, ended the day with a gain of 29.08 points or 0.24% at 12,011.11, slightly off a new high of 12,017.76.

Alcon, Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group, Nestle, UBS Group and Roche Holding gained 0.4 to 1%.

Swatch Group, Holcim, Givaudan and Lonza Group lost 1 to 1.25%, while, Sika and ABB shed 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Dufry climbed 2.8% and Vifor Pharma gained nearly 1.5%. Lindt & Spruengli, Cembra Money Bank, Straumann Holding and Temenos Group also closed notably higher.

Clariant, Kuehne & Nagel, OC Oerlikon Corp and AMS shed 2 to 2.2%, while SIG Combibloc declined 1.7%.

The Swiss National Bank today decided to maintain its expansionary monetary policy in order to ensure price stability and provide support to the economic recovery.

Policymakers of the Swiss National Bank retained the policy rate and interest on sight deposits at the SNB at -0.75%, and the bank reitereated that it is willing to intervene in the foreign exchange market as necessary, while taking the overall currency situation into consideration.

The central bank forecast consumer prices to rise 0.4% this year and 0.6% each in 2022 and 2023. The projection for 2021 was revised up from 0.2% and that for 2022 from 0.4%.

The bank expects Swiss GDP to return to its pre-crisis level by the middle of the year. The bank raised its growth outlook for this year to around 3.5% citing the lower-than-expected decline in GDP in the first quarter.

Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's exports increased by a real 2.6% month-on-month in May, after declining by 0.3% in April. Imports fell 1.1% monthly in May, after a 1.3% increase in the previous month, the data showed.

In nominal terms, exports grew 3.5 percent in May and imports declined 1.6%. The trade surplus increased to CHF 4.264 billion in May from CHF 3.305 billion in April.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports declined 11.9% year-on-year in May.

