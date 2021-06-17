logo
Economy And The Numbers
  

Japan Overall Inflation Eases 0.1% On Year In May

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Overall consumer prices in Japan were down 0.1 percent on year in May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - following the 0.4 percent contraction in April.

On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.3 percent after sinking 0.4 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices were higher annually for housing, furniture, clothing, education and recreation; they were lower for food, fuel, medical care and communications.

Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile food costs, was up 0.1 percent on year after falling 0.1 percent a month earlier. Core CPI was up 0.2 percent on month

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.

Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap