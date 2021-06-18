European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales from the UK and current account from the euro area are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for May. Sales are forecast to grow 1.6 percent on month, slower than the 9.2 percent increase seen in April.

In the meantime, Germany's producer price data is due. Economists expect producer prices to climb 6.4 percent annually in May, faster than the 5.2 percent rise seen in April.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area current account data for April. The current account surplus totaled EUR 17.8 billion in March.

Also, Poland's average gross wage data is due for May. Corporate wages are expected to climb 10.3 percent on year, following April's 9.9 percent increase.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.