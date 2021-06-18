Poland Average Gross Wages Rise In May

Poland's average gross wages rose in May, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Average gross wages and salaries grew 10.1 percent year-on-year in May and amounted to 5637.34 PLN. Economists had forecast a rise of 10.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, average gross wages increased 0.3 percent in May.

Average paid employment rose 2.7 percent annually in May and amounted to 6338.5 thousand. Economists had expected a 2.5 percent growth.

On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment fell 2.9 percent in May.

