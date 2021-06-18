Croatia Jobless Rate Falls In May

Croatia's jobless rate declined in May, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

The registered unemployment rate decreased to 8.2 percent in May from 8.9 percent in April. In the same month last year, jobless rate was 9.4 percent.

The latest rate of unemployment was the lowest since May 2018.

The number of unemployed persons decreased 7.2 percent to 138,030 in May from 148,744 in the previous month.

Employment rose to 1.54 million persons in May from 1.526 million in the preceding month, data showed.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.