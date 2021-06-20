Twenty One Pilots Announce 2021-2022 'Takeover Tour' Dates

Twenty One Pilots have announced the dates for their upcoming Takeover Tour, which will see them play multi-night shows in several cities in the U.S. and England at venues ranging from clubs to arenas.
The tour is set to commence on September 21 with a four-night run in Denver. The first of the four concerts will take place at the 550-capacity Bluebird Theater.
The band will then move to the Ogden Theater on September 22 where the capacity is 1,600. The subsequent shows will be at the 1,600-capacity Mission Ballroom on September 23 and the 20,000-capacity Ball Arena on September 25.
The band will then play multiple nights during their stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta and Columbus.
The London leg of the tour will commence on June 21, 2022.
"Wow. We're playing shows again. I couldn't visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to," drummer Josh Dun said in a statement. "Live shows coming back is something I think we've all really been waiting for, and we can't wait to see you again soon."
The Twenty One Pilots duo - Dun and Tyler Joseph, touring in support of their latest album Scaled and Icy, will be joined by a full band for the first time ever on the upcoming tour.
Twenty One Pilots' Takeover Tour Dates:
United States:
Sept. 21 -- Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
Sept. 22 -- Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
Sept. 23 -- Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
Sept. 25 -- Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept. 28 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
Sept. 29 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Sept. 30 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Oct. 2 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct. 12 -- Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
Oct. 13 -- Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Oct. 14 -- Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 16 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct. 18 -- Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Oct. 19 -- Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Oct. 20 -- Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
Oct. 23 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 29 -- Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Oct. 30 -- Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Nov. 2 -- Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
Nov. 3 -- Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Nov. 4 -- Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov. 6 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
London:
June 21 -- London, UK @ The Camden Assembly
June 22 -- London, UK @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
June 23 -- London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
June 25 -- London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley
(Photo: Ashley Osborn)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News