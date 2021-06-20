Twenty One Pilots Announce 2021-2022 'Takeover Tour' Dates

Twenty One Pilots have announced the dates for their upcoming Takeover Tour, which will see them play multi-night shows in several cities in the U.S. and England at venues ranging from clubs to arenas.

The tour is set to commence on September 21 with a four-night run in Denver. The first of the four concerts will take place at the 550-capacity Bluebird Theater.

The band will then move to the Ogden Theater on September 22 where the capacity is 1,600. The subsequent shows will be at the 1,600-capacity Mission Ballroom on September 23 and the 20,000-capacity Ball Arena on September 25.

The band will then play multiple nights during their stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta and Columbus.

The London leg of the tour will commence on June 21, 2022.

"Wow. We're playing shows again. I couldn't visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to," drummer Josh Dun said in a statement. "Live shows coming back is something I think we've all really been waiting for, and we can't wait to see you again soon."

The Twenty One Pilots duo - Dun and Tyler Joseph, touring in support of their latest album Scaled and Icy, will be joined by a full band for the first time ever on the upcoming tour.

Twenty One Pilots' Takeover Tour Dates:

United States:

Sept. 21 -- Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Sept. 22 -- Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Sept. 23 -- Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

Sept. 25 -- Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 28 -- Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

Sept. 29 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Sept. 30 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Oct. 2 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 12 -- Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

Oct. 13 -- Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Oct. 14 -- Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 16 -- Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 18 -- Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct. 19 -- Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Oct. 20 -- Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

Oct. 23 -- Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 29 -- Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 30 -- Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Nov. 2 -- Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Nov. 3 -- Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov. 4 -- Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Nov. 6 -- Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

London:

June 21 -- London, UK @ The Camden Assembly

June 22 -- London, UK @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

June 23 -- London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 25 -- London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley

(Photo: Ashley Osborn)

