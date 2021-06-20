Chris Lane Announces Headlining 'Fill Them Boots' Tour

Country star Chris Lane has revealed plans to embark on a headlining tour in the fall.

The 31-date "Fill Them Boots Tour," named after one of Lane's most recent song, will kick off on October 28 in Memphis, Tennessee, making stops across Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York, and finally wrapping up on March 12, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lane will be joined by Tyler Rich and Ernest on select dates and rising star Lily Rose at every show.

"Never been more excited for anything in my life!! Me, Lauren, Dutton & the boys can't wait to see y'all… it's been way too long. I have @tylerrich @ernest and @lilyrosemusic joining me," the singer announced on Instagram.

Pre-sale for tickets begins June 22 at 10 am local time, with public on-sale beginning June 25 at 10 am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

Meanwhile, Lane and his wife Lauren Bushnell Lane welcomed their first child, son Dutton Walker Lane, on Tuesday, June 8.

Fill Them Boots Tour Dates:

Oct 28 - Memphis, TN - Soundstage at Graceland*

Oct 29 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall*

Oct 30 - Birmingham, AL - The Avondale*

Nov 04 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre*

Nov 05 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center*

Nov 06 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room*

Nov 19 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center*

Nov 20 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom*

Nov 21 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater*

Jan 13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues^

Jan 14 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount^

Jan 15 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome^

Jan 20 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore^

Jan 27 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium^

Jan 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex^

Jan 29 - Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House^

Feb 02 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern^

Feb 03 -San Diego, CA - SOMA^

Feb 04 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues^

Feb 10 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic^

Feb 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre^

Feb 17 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune^

Feb 18 - Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom^

Feb 19 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre^+

Feb 25 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz^

Feb 26 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues^

March 04 - Washington DC - The Fillmore^

March 06 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore^

March 10 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom^

March 11 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues^

March 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre^

* with Tyler Rich

^ with ERNEST

All dates feature Lily Rose

