Poland Producer Price Inflation Accelerates In May

Poland's producer prices increased in May, data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday.

Producer prices grew 6.5 percent annually in May, following a 5.5 percent increase in April. Economists had forecast a 6.0 percent rise.

Prices in mining and quarrying grew 25.0 percent and prices in manufacturing rise 6.3 percent. Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and hot, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased by 3.1 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in May, after a 0.7 percent gain in the prior month.

