Latvia Producer Price Inflation Surges In May

Latvia's producer prices increased for the fifth straight month in May, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

The producer price index rose 8.3 percent year-on-year in May, following a 5.1 percent increase in April.

Among components, prices for manufacturing rose 9.3 percent yearly in May and those of water supply grew 14.9 percent. Prices for mining and quarrying, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply gained 3.6 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 2.1 percent in May.

Domestic market prices rose 2.0 percent monthly in May and foreign market prices increased by 2.2 percent.

Economic News

