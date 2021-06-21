Posthumous Charlie Daniels 'Duets' Album To Feature Dolly Parton, Brad Paisley & More

Walmart will release a posthumous Charlie Daniels album next month featuring duets with famous country music stars via Blue Hat Records & BFD/Audium Nashville.

The late Country Music Hall of Famer performs with Garth Brooks, Brooks & Dunn, Dolly Parton , Gretchen Wilson, Darius Rucker, Brenda Lee, Vince Gill, Del McCoury Band, Marty Stewart, Travis Tritt and Brad Paisley on the 19-song album, titled Charlie Daniels & Friends - Duets.

The tribute to Charlie Daniels will be available in all Walmart stores and on walmart.com on July 16.

"It goes without saying that it's been a rough year for my mom and I, our CDB family and dad's fans. But his music will live on forever, and we're happy that this Duets collection will add to his legacy," said Daniels' son, Charlie Daniels Jr.

"The process of putting this project together was a wonderful time of reflection, and it became an overwhelming reminder of how great these tracks are," said David Corlew, Daniels' close friend and former manager. He is also president of Blue Hat Records.

Charlie Daniels & Friends - Duets Tracklist:

1. "What'd I Say" (w/ Travis Tritt)

2. "Signed Sealed Delivered I'm Yours" (w/ Bonnie Bramlett)

3. "Jackson" (w/ Gretchen Wilson)

4. "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" (w/ Vince Gill)

5. "Maggie's Farm" (w/ Earl, Gary and Randy Scruggs)

6. "Daddy's Old Fiddle" (w/ Dolly Parton)

7. "Like a Rolling Stone" (w/ Darius Rucker)

8. "Evangeline" (w/ The Del McCoury Band)

9. "Let It Be Me" (w/ Brenda Lee)

10. "Long Haired Country Boy" (w/ Brooks & Dunn)

11. "God Save Us All From Religion" (w/ Marty Stuart)

12. "Drinkin' My Baby Goodbye" (w/ Montgomery Gentry)

13. "Jammin' for Stevie" (w/ Brad Paisley)

14. "Waco" (w/ Garth Brooks singing harmony vocals)

15. "The South's Gonna Do It (Again)" (w/ Keith Urban on guitar)

16. "All Night Long" (w/ Montgomery Gentry)

17. "Texas" (w/ Ray Benson and Lee Roy Parnell)

18. "Southern Boy" (w/ Travis Tritt)

19. "Long Haired Country Boy" (w/ Hal Ketchum and John Berry)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News