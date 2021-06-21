Norwegian Air Fire Jacob Schram In A Rush Move

Norwegian Air board of directors has decided to end the tenure of CEO Jacob Schram in a 'surprise' move on June 20. The board has announced that Geir Karlsen has been appointed as the new CEO with immediate effect. Karlsen has been the Chief Financial Officer for the company since April 2018.

Schram's eighteen-month tenure at the company started when the company was on the brink of liquidation. Schram reacted to the news by saying, "The board's decision to fire me came as a big surprise." However, he will remain at the company for the remainder of his nine-month notice, which will end on March 31, 2021. The severance package includes a continued salary for another fifteen months. It is understood that Schram will support the board on a full-time basis during his notice.



"An effort has been made by the board to bring the severance payments to a level reflecting the challenges of the industry, but no agreement could be reached," said the board.

Karlsen has been appointed as an interim CEO of the company before as he filled in for the post vacated by the founder of the company Bjorn Kjos before the appointment of Schram. The board has placed its unwavering trust in the new leader.

The chair, Harald Oeygard, said, "Karlsen has successfully led the financial reconstruction of Norwegian and has the competencies, focus, trust, and dedication that makes him the best choice as CEO of Norwegian."

Karlsen will be paid his present salary of 4.5 million Norwegian crowns but will get added bonuses depending on the performance. Karlsen sounded confident in the press as he said, "Going forward, our main priorities will be to increase the profitability of our low-cost operations and to attract new and existing customers in all key "

Norwegian has recently come out of bankruptcy protection with $700 added capital and wants to move forward with its short-haul operating model. The company is hopeful that it will be able to add 70 new aircraft in 2022. As of now, the CFO position is to remain vacant until the board finds a suitable person.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News