South Korea Producer Prices Jump 6.4% On Year In May

Producer prices in South Korea were up 6.4 percent on year in May, the Bank of Korea said on Tuesday - accelerating from the upwardly revised 6.0 percent increase in April (originally 5/6 percent).

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent, slowing from the upwardly revised 1.0 percent gain in the previous month (originally 0.6 percent).

Individually, prices for agricultural products sank 1.2 percent on month, while manufactured products were up 1.0 percent, utilities were down 1.0 percent and services rose 0.1 percent.

Economic News

