Singapore Bourse Expected To Bounce Higher Again On Tuesday

The Singapore stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 40 points or 1.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,120-point plateau although it's likely to find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, supported by crude oil prices and bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index sank 26.29 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 3,117.87 after trading between 3,096.09 and 3,122.54. Volume was 1.79 billion shares worth 1.41 billion Singapore dollars. There were 327 decliners and 188 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT rose 0.34 percent, while CapitaLand was down 0.27 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust added 0.48 percent, City Developments perked 0.14 percent, Dairy Farm International and DBS Group both slid 0.47 percent, Genting Singapore plunged 1.69 percent, Hongkong Land plummeted 2.98 percent, Keppel Corp tanked 1.56 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust fell 0.49 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation surrendered 1.33 percent, SATS sank 0.99 percent, SembCorp Industries gained 0.46 percent, Singapore Airlines declined 1.39 percent, Singapore Exchange was up 0.09 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 0.77 percent, SingTel dropped 0.87 percent, Thai Beverage retreated 1.41 percent, United Overseas Bank shed 0.81 percent, Wilmar International skidded 1.09 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.45 percent and Comfort DelGro, while Singapore Press Holdings and Mapletree Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened mostly higher on Monday and only accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow surged 586.89 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,876.97, while the NASDAQ climbed 111.10 points or 0.79 percent to end at 14,141.48 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.34 points or 1.40 percent to close at 4,224.79.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting after the steep drop seen last Friday dragged the Dow down to its lowest closing level in well over two months.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis later today. Powell is due to discuss the Fed's response to the pandemic but could also face questions about the outlook for monetary policy.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday and lifted the most active WTI Crude futures contracts to their highest finish in more than two years amid rising optimism about energy demand. Weakness from the greenback also contributed as West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose $2.02 or 2.8 percent at $73.66 a barrel.

