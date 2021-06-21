Taiwan Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking almost 330 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,060-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, supported by crude oil prices and bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the , cement and plastic stocks, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index tumbled 255.56 points or 1.48 percent to finish at 17,062.98 after trading between 17,023.31 and 17,305.49.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial retreated 2.99 percent, while Mega Financial shed 0.76 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.45 percent, Fubon Financial declined 1.82 percent, First Financial climbed 1.13 percent, E Sun Financial eased 0.20 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tanked 3.32 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation tumbled 1.92 percent, Hon Hai Precision cratered 2.69 percent, Largan Precision surrendered 2.32 percent, Catcher Technology dipped 0.28 percent, MediaTek plunged 4.87 percent, Formosa Plastic dropped 1.96 percent, Asia Cement sank 0.79 percent and Taiwan Cement fell 0.59 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened mostly higher on Monday and only accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow surged 586.89 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,876.97, while the NASDAQ climbed 111.10 points or 0.79 percent to end at 14,141.48 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.34 points or 1.40 percent to close at 4,224.79.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting after the steep drop seen last Friday dragged the Dow down to its lowest closing level in well over two months.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis later today. Powell is due to discuss the Fed's response to the pandemic but could also face questions about the outlook for monetary policy.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday and lifted the most active WTI Crude futures contracts to their highest finish in more than two years amid rising optimism about energy demand. Weakness from the greenback also contributed as West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose $2.02 or 2.8 percent at $73.66 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will see May figures for unemployment later today; in April, the jobless rate was 3.71 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com