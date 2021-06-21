China Stock Market May Extend Monday's Gains

The China stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day losing streak in which it had given up more than 90 points or 2.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,530-point plateau and it's expected to add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, supported by crude oil prices and bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SCI finished barely higher on Monday following mixed performances from the financial shares, properties and resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 4.09 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 3,529.18 after trading between 3,504.01 and 3,540.30. The Shenzhen Composite Index climbed 17.59 points or 0.74 percent to end at 2,396.20.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.58 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.33 percent, China Construction Bank lost 0.45 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 1.83 percent, Bank of Communications dipped 0.21 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 1.08 percent, Jiangxi Copper dropped 0.85 percent, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) sank 0.82 percent, Yanzhou Coal skidded 1.08 percent, PetroChina surrendered 0.78 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 1.83 percent, Baoshan Iron jumped 1.86 percent, Gemdale tanked 1.65 percent, Poly Developments plunged 1.96 percent, China Vanke slid 1.51 percent and China Fortune Land surged 3.94 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened mostly higher on Monday and only accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow surged 586.89 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,876.97, while the NASDAQ climbed 111.10 points or 0.79 percent to end at 14,141.48 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.34 points or 1.40 percent to close at 4,224.79.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting after the steep drop seen last Friday dragged the Dow down to its lowest closing level in well over two months.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis later today. Powell is due to discuss the Fed's response to the pandemic but could also face questions about the outlook for monetary policy.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday and lifted the most active WTI Crude futures contracts to their highest finish in more than two years amid rising optimism about energy demand. Weakness from the greenback also contributed as West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose $2.02 or 2.8 percent at $73.66 a barrel.

