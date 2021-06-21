Hong Kong Bourse Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Tuesday

The Hong Kong stock market on Monday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 360 points or 1.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 28,490-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive, supported by crude oil prices and bargain hunting. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financials and oil companies, while the stocks and properties were mixed.

For the day, the index plunged 312.27 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 28,489.00 after trading between 28,314.93 and 28,590.22.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies skyrocketed 5.15 percent, while AIA Group shed 1.58 percent, Alibaba Group dipped 0.77 percent, Alibaba Health Info surrendered 1.85 percent, ANTA Sports lost 1.48 percent, China Life Insurance fell 1.16 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 1.71 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was down 0.50 percent, China Resources Land dropped 1.63 percent, CITIC skidded 2.51 percent, CNOOC rose 0.12 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tumbled 2.75 percent, Galaxy Entertainment jumped 1.44 percent, Hang Lung Properties added 0.42 percent, Henderson Land declined 2.08 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas retreated 2.49 percent, HSBC plummeted 3.50 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slid 0.99 percent, Longfor plunged 4.35 percent, Meituan gained 0.40 percent, New World Development advanced 0.75 percent, Sands China spiked 2.06 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties slipped 0.58 percent, Techtronic Industries plummeted 4.76 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tanked 2.95 percent and WuXi Biologics surged 4.01 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened mostly higher on Monday and only accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow surged 586.89 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,876.97, while the NASDAQ climbed 111.10 points or 0.79 percent to end at 14,141.48 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.34 points or 1.40 percent to close at 4,224.79.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting after the steep drop seen last Friday dragged the Dow down to its lowest closing level in well over two months.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis later today. Powell is due to discuss the Fed's response to the pandemic but could also face questions about the outlook for monetary policy.

Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday and lifted the most active WTI Crude futures contracts to their highest finish in more than two years amid rising optimism about energy demand. Weakness from the greenback also contributed as West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose $2.02 or 2.8 percent at $73.66 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release May numbers for inflation and Q1 current account data later today. In April, the annual inflation rate was 0.7 percent, while the current account surplus in Q4 was HKD30.9 billion.

