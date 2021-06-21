Australian Market Sharply Higher

The Australian stock market is sharply higher on Tuesday, recouping most of the losses of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just below the 7,300 level near all-time highs, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. Stocks across most sectors are ahead with a weak U.S. dollar and bargain hunting providing a boost.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 84.00 points or 1.16 percent to 7,319.30, after touching a high of 7,343.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 89.70 points or 1.30 percent to 7,574.90. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 2 percent, while Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals and Mineral Resources are adding almost 2 percent each. OZ Minerals is flat.

Oil stocks are higher. Oil Search is edging up 0.5 percent and Santos is gaining more than 3 percent, while Beach energy and Woodside Petroleum are up more than 2 percent. Origin Energy is rising more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Westpac are gaining almost 2 percent each, while National Australia Bank is adding more than 1 percent, Commonwealth Bank is rising more than 2 percent.



Among tech stocks, Afterpay and Xero are flat, while WiseTech Global is losing more than 1 percent. Appen is down almost 1 percent.

Gold miners are mostly higher after gold prices climbed overnight. Newcrest Mining is edging up 0.2 percent and Resolute Mining is rising more than 4 percent, while Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are adding almost 1 percent each. Gold Road Resources is flat.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.752 on Tuesday.

On the Wall Street, stocks showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Friday, partly offsetting the weakness that was seen last week. The major averages all moved notably higher, with the Dow showing a particularly strong upward move.

The major averages moved roughly sideways going into the close, holding on to significant gains. The Dow spiked 586.89 points or 1.8 percent to 33,876.97, the Nasdaq advanced 111.10 points or 0.8 percent to 14,141.48 and the S&P 500 jumped 58.34 points or 1.4 percent to 4,224.79.

The major European also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index jumped by 1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices rose sharply Monday and lifted the most active WTI Crude futures contracts to their highest finish in more than two years amid rising optimism about energy demand. Weakness from the greenback also contributed as West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose $2.02 or 2.8 percent at $73.66 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis