European Economics Preview: UK Public Sector Finance Data Due

Public sector finances data from the UK is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK government borrowing data for May. Economists forecast the budget deficit to fall to GBP 26.1 billion in May from GBP 31.7 billion in April.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases industrial sales data for April.

In the meantime, retail sales data from Poland is due. Sales are forecast to advance 16 percent on year in May, but slower than April's 25.7 percent increase.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Industrial Trends survey data. The order book balance is seen at 18 percent in June versus 17 percent in May.

At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to raise its key rate to 0.85 percent from 0.60 percent.



At 10.00 am ET, European Commission publishes flash consumer confidence data. The euro area consumer sentiment index is seen at -3 in June versus -5.1 in May.

