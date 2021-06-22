Denmark Consumer Confidence Weakens In June

Denmark consumer confidence weakened in June, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 2.3 in June from 2.8 in May. The average for the past six months was -1.7.

The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 12.4 in June from 14.4 in the preceding month.

The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 6.3 in June from 7.8 in the prior month.

Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year expanded to 10.4 in June from 8.5 in May.

The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation improved to -10.3 from -16.7 May.

Consumers were more negative toward the big purchases in June as the index decreased to -7.6 from -0.3 in the previous month.

They expect the unemployment to decrease over the next year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.