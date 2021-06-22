logo
Mister Spex Sets IPO Price Range At EUR 23 -27/ Share

Published:

Mister Spex SE, a German digitally native omnichannel optician, Tuesday said it has set the price range for its envisaged initial public offering or IPO at 23 euros to 27 euros per share.

The total proceeds from the issue of the shares to be placed would be between 345 million euros and 405 million euros.

Of these, the gross proceeds to the company from the sale of all the New Shares to be placed would be between 225 million euros and 264 million euros.

The IPO price range implies a total market capitalization of about 763 million euros to about 895 million euros.

The final offer price will be determined in a bookbuilding process. The offer period is expected to commence on June 23, subject to approvals, and is expected to end on June 30.

The IPO consists of a public offering in Germany and private placements in certain jurisdictions outside of Germany. It comprises up to about 9.783 million newly issued bearer shares with no par value from a capital increase against cash contributions. It also includes up to about 3.261 million existing bearer shares with no par value from the holdings of certain existing shareholders.

In addition, up to about 1.957 million existing bearer shares with no par value will be made available through a securities loan by certain lending shareholders in connection with a possible over-allotment.

Subject to market standard conditions, Luxottica Holland B.V., subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica, and funds managed and advised by Janus Henderson Investors and M&G Investments have agreed to be cornerstones of the IPO and to acquire shares in the IPO at the offer price of 50 million euros for Luxottica, 30 million euros for Janus Henderson and 30 million euros for M&G.

The company intends to use these proceeds primarily to accelerate its growth strategy, the international expansion of Mister Spex's omnichannel business model, and for the repayment of a term loan.

Mister Spex SE's shares are planned to be listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with simultaneous admission to the Prime Standard. The first day of trading is scheduled for July 2. Settlement is expected to occur on or around July 6.

Further, Mister Spex announced the appointment of three new independent members to its Supervisory Board, including Nicola Brandolese, Birgit Kretschmer and Nicole Srock.Stanley.

