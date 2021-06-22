Sweden Jobless Rate Rises In May

Sweden's jobless rate increased in May, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 9.8 percent in May from 9.4 percent in April.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 546,100 in May from 521,000 in the previous month.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, fell to 30.5 percent in May from 31.2 percent in the prior month.

The employment rate increased to 67.2 percent in May from 66.8 percent in April. The number of employed persons was 5.051 million.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 9.1 percent in May.

