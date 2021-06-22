Asian Shares Advance As Fed Jitters Ease

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday after New York Fed President John Williams noted the recent inflation surge is likely a temporary phase, helping ease investor concerns about the pace of expected monetary tightening.

Chinese shares ended notably higher, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite index rising 28.23 points, or 0.80 percent, to 3,557.41. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 179.24 points, or 0.63 percent, to 28,309.76.

Japanese shares posted strong gains on economic recovery hopes. The Nikkei average jumped 873.20 points, or 3.12 percent, to 28,884.13, marking its biggest percentage gain since June last year. The broader Topix index closed 3.2 percent higher at 1,959.53, reversing Monday's 2.4 percent slide.

Shipping stocks surged, with Mitsui OSK Lines climbing more than 10 percent after the company more than tripled its half-yearly net profit forecast. Rivals Kawasaki Kisen and Nippon Yusen also gained more than 10 percent each.

Automaker Suzuki Motor surged 7.4 percent, Honda Motor rallied 3.6 percent and Toyota Motor added 3.3 percent as the yen fell against the dollar on improved risk sentiment.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group advanced 1.9 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 3.1 percent.

Australian rallied as investors favored value stocks on hopes they will do well in an economic recovery. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 106.90 points, or 1.48 percent, to 7,342.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 107.50 points, or 1.44 percent, at 7,592.70.

Energy stocks such as Woodside Petroleum and Santos jumped 2-3 percent as Brent oil hit $75 a barrel for the first time in more than two years amid signs of a rapidly tightening market.

The big four banks rose 1-2 percent while mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto rallied 2.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. Gold miner IGO surged 6.2 percent after saying it plans to invest A$1.4 billion into its local unit.

Seoul stocks rebounded on expectations the Fed is going to be relatively slow in tapering its asset purchase program. The Kospi average inched up 23.09 points, or 0.71 percent, to 3,263.88. Automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 3.4 percent and chemical firm LG Chem advanced 2.4 percent.

Producer prices in South Korea were up 6.4 percent year-on-year in May, the Bank of Korea said - accelerating from the upwardly revised 6.0 percent increase in April.

New Zealand shares eked out modest gains, with the benchmark NZX 50 index finishing up 35.44 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,534.80. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gained 1.9 percent, while Trustpower slumped 4.3 percent, a day after it agreed to sell its electricity, gas, broadband and mobile retail .

U.S. stocks advanced overnight as banks and energy companies recovered some of last week's steep losses following the Federal Reserve policy update.

U.S. Treasury yields dropped and the dollar's rally paused after New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said that the current economic recovery may be choppy and that he isn't ready for the U.S. central bank to dial back the support it is giving the .

The Dow rallied as much as 1.8 percent to snap its five-day losing streak and post its best performance since early March, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 0.8 percent.

