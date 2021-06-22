US Reaches Milestone Of Fully Vaccinating 150 Million

The United States on Monday reached a milestone of 150 million people fully vaccinated against the . This is 45.2 percent of the U.S. population.

More than 77 percent of people above 65 years in the country are in this category, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest data.

Nearly 60 percent of U.S. adults have been fully protected from the communicable disease, through vaccination.

While 150,046,006 people received full vaccination, 177,342,954 people have received at least one dose.

A total of 318,576,441 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.

The country on Monday reported 12388 new coronavirus infections, taking the national total to 33,554,339. This is higher than the 7-day average of 11243.

272 new deaths reported on the same day took the total COVID death toll in the country to 602,092, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. The 7-day average of COVID deaths is 311.

Florida reported the most number of cases - 3678 - while Georgia reported most COVID-related deaths - 28 - Monday.

California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics - 3,810,289 cases and 63,361 deaths.

17,505 people are hospitalized in the country due to corona virus infection. This is 22 percent down within a period of 14 days.

A total of 28,767,507 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

The coronavirus test positivity rate across the nation has fallen to 2.4 percent.

Meanwhile, reports say that more Australians are cancelling the second dose of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine over the perceived risk of a rare blood-clotting syndrome.

The Australian government in its updated guidance last week advised people Under 60 to get the alternative Pfizer vaccine.

But Australia's ABC network quoted Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly as saying that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in combating COVID-19 "far outweighed" the risks of developing a very rare type of adverse event called Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS).

