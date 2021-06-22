Foreigner Announce Return To The Road With Massive World Tour

Foreigner have announced a massive 123-date world tour, which would see the band perform for over a year across 16 countries.

The extensive tour's U.S. leg will kick off in June and will include stops in 71 cities across 42 states.

"Live music is at the heart of what we do and I'm thrilled to be back on the road and visiting so many places over the next year," guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement. "Looking forward to seeing you all out there."

"I am so looking forward to getting our feet back on stage and the crowd in front of us," singer Kelly Hansen added. "I have read and heard so much about how people want to get back to live music. It's such a part of the fabric of who we are and we can't wait to get out there and reclaim this piece of our lives. Can't wait to rock it out!"

Currently announced dates commence on June 24 at Ottumwa, Iowa's Bridge View Center and conclude on November 20 in Pensacola, Florida's Saenger Theater. Dates for next year will be announced in November.

Tickets are available on the band's website.

Foreigner 2021 Tour Dates:

June 24 - Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridge View Center

June 25 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Washington Pavillion

June 26 - Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Events Center

June 29 - Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center

June 30 - Billings, Mont. @ Metrapark Arena

July 2 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

July 4 - Fort Bragg, N.C. @ Pope Army Airfield

July 27 - Fresno, Calif. @ Saroyan Theatre

July 28 - Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center

July 30 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center

July 31 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Los Colonias Park Amphitheater

Aug. 1 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center

Aug. 4 - Lubbock, Texas @ The Buddy Holly Hall

Aug. 5 - Enid, Okla. @ Stride Bank Center

Aug. 7 - Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

Aug. 8 - North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

Aug. 10 West Allis, Wisc. @ Wisconsin State Fair

Aug.11 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 - Arcadia, Wis. @ Ashley For the Arts

Aug. 14 - Interlochen, Mich. @ Kresge Auditorium

Aug. 15 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

Aug. 17 - Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion

Aug. 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 20 - Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park

Aug. 21 - Selbyville, Del. @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside

Aug. 23 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ New York State Fair

Aug. 25 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre

Aug. 26 - Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch

Aug. 27 - Cohasset, Mass. @ South Shore Music Circus

Aug. 28 - Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sept. 9 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Aleurs Center

Sept. 10 - Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center

Sept. 11 - Butte, Mont. @ Butte Civic Center

Sept. 14 - Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena

Sept. 15 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Sept. 16 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Becu Live at Northern Quest

Sept. 18 - Fort Hall, Idaho @ Fort Hall Casino

Sept. 21 - Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

Sept. 22 - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center

Sept. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort

Sept. 29 - Saratoga, Calif @ Mountain Winery (orchestral)

Oct. 1 - Los Angeles @ Greek Theatre (orchestral)

Oct. 2 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl (orchestral)

Oct. 11 - Detroit @ Fox Theatre (orchestral)

Oct. 12 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Foundation Amphitheater (orchestral)

Oct. 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena (orchestral)

Oct. 15 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Freedom Hall Civic Center

Oct. 17 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Civic Auditorium

Oct. 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 19 - Charleston, W.V. @ Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 21 - Reading, Penn. @ Santander Performing Arts Center

Oct. 22 - Wilkes Barre, Penn. @ F.M. Kirby Center

Oct. 23 - Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion

Oct. 25 - Providence, RI.. @ Performing Arts Center

Oct. 27 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ Capitol Theatre

Oct. 28 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Oct. 29 - New Brunswick, N.J. @ State Theatre

Oct. 30 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Nov. 4 - Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena

Nov. 5 - Springfield, Ill. @ UIS Sangamon Auditorium

Nov. 6 - Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center

Nov. 8 - Savannah, Ga. @ John Mercer Theatre

Nov. 9 - Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium

Nov. 10 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Nov. 12 - Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium

Nov. 13 - Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorp South Arena

Nov. 14 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater

Nov. 16 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Nov. 17 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall

Nov. 19 - Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort & Spa

Nov. 20 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Saenger Theater

