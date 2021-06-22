Foreigner Announce Return To The Road With Massive World Tour

Foreigner have announced a massive 123-date world tour, which would see the band perform for over a year across 16 countries.
The extensive tour's U.S. leg will kick off in June and will include stops in 71 cities across 42 states.
"Live music is at the heart of what we do and I'm thrilled to be back on the road and visiting so many places over the next year," guitarist Mick Jones said in a statement. "Looking forward to seeing you all out there."
"I am so looking forward to getting our feet back on stage and the crowd in front of us," singer Kelly Hansen added. "I have read and heard so much about how people want to get back to live music. It's such a part of the fabric of who we are and we can't wait to get out there and reclaim this piece of our lives. Can't wait to rock it out!"
Currently announced dates commence on June 24 at Ottumwa, Iowa's Bridge View Center and conclude on November 20 in Pensacola, Florida's Saenger Theater. Dates for next year will be announced in November.
Tickets are available on the band's website.
Foreigner 2021 Tour Dates:
June 24 - Ottumwa, Iowa @ Bridge View Center
June 25 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Washington Pavillion
June 26 - Bismarck, N.D. @ Bismarck Events Center
June 29 - Casper, Wyo. @ Casper Events Center
June 30 - Billings, Mont. @ Metrapark Arena
July 2 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
July 4 - Fort Bragg, N.C. @ Pope Army Airfield
July 27 - Fresno, Calif. @ Saroyan Theatre
July 28 - Prescott Valley, Ariz. @ Findlay Toyota Center
July 30 - West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
July 31 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Los Colonias Park Amphitheater
Aug. 1 - Rio Rancho, N.M. @ Rio Rancho Events Center
Aug. 4 - Lubbock, Texas @ The Buddy Holly Hall
Aug. 5 - Enid, Okla. @ Stride Bank Center
Aug. 7 - Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena
Aug. 8 - North Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Aug. 10 West Allis, Wisc. @ Wisconsin State Fair
Aug.11 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 - Arcadia, Wis. @ Ashley For the Arts
Aug. 14 - Interlochen, Mich. @ Kresge Auditorium
Aug. 15 - Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Aug. 17 - Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion
Aug. 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium
Aug. 20 - Doswell, Va. @ Meadow Event Park
Aug. 21 - Selbyville, Del. @ The Freeman Stage at Bayside
Aug. 23 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ New York State Fair
Aug. 25 - Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch
Aug. 27 - Cohasset, Mass. @ South Shore Music Circus
Aug. 28 - Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
Sept. 9 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Aleurs Center
Sept. 10 - Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Sept. 11 - Butte, Mont. @ Butte Civic Center
Sept. 14 - Everett, Wash. @ Angel of the Winds Arena
Sept. 15 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Sept. 16 - Airway Heights, Wash. @ Becu Live at Northern Quest
Sept. 18 - Fort Hall, Idaho @ Fort Hall Casino
Sept. 21 - Bend, Ore. @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
Sept. 22 - Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center
Sept. 26 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Sierra Resort
Sept. 29 - Saratoga, Calif @ Mountain Winery (orchestral)
Oct. 1 - Los Angeles @ Greek Theatre (orchestral)
Oct. 2 - Santa Barbara, Calif. @ Santa Barbara Bowl (orchestral)
Oct. 11 - Detroit @ Fox Theatre (orchestral)
Oct. 12 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Foundation Amphitheater (orchestral)
Oct. 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena (orchestral)
Oct. 15 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Freedom Hall Civic Center
Oct. 17 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Civic Auditorium
Oct. 18 - Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre
Oct. 19 - Charleston, W.V. @ Municipal Auditorium
Oct. 21 - Reading, Penn. @ Santander Performing Arts Center
Oct. 22 - Wilkes Barre, Penn. @ F.M. Kirby Center
Oct. 23 - Baltimore, Md. @ MECU Pavilion
Oct. 25 - Providence, RI.. @ Performing Arts Center
Oct. 27 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ Capitol Theatre
Oct. 28 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Oct. 29 - New Brunswick, N.J. @ State Theatre
Oct. 30 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Nov. 4 - Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena
Nov. 5 - Springfield, Ill. @ UIS Sangamon Auditorium
Nov. 6 - Southaven, Miss. @ Landers Center
Nov. 8 - Savannah, Ga. @ John Mercer Theatre
Nov. 9 - Augusta, Ga. @ Bell Auditorium
Nov. 10 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Nov. 12 - Macon, Ga. @ Macon City Auditorium
Nov. 13 - Tupelo, Miss. @ Bancorp South Arena
Nov. 14 - Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater
Nov. 16 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Nov. 17 - Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC Concert Hall
Nov. 19 - Biloxi, Miss. @ IP Casino Resort & Spa
Nov. 20 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Saenger Theater
