Eurozone Consumer Confidence Highest Since 2018

Eurozone consumer confidence strengthened for a fifth month in a row in June to its highest level since early 2018, preliminary data from the European Commission showed Tuesday.

The flash consumer confidence index rose to -3.3 from -5.1 in May. Economists had forecast a score of -3.0.

The latest reading was the highest since January 2018, when it was -3.0

The confidence index for EU also improved for a fifth straight month, climbing 1.5 points to -4.5. That was the highest reading since October 2018, when it was at the same level.

Data for the survey was collected from June 1 to 21.

The final figures for June are set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey results due on June 29.

