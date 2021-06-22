Thai Stock Market Tipped To Find Traction On Wednesday

The Thai stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 25 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau although it's poised to halt its slide on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on easing concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished barely lower on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index dipped 1.90 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 1,599.23 after trading between 1,598.56 and 1,613.66. Volume was 25.717 billion shares worth 81.592 billion baht. There were 916 decliners and 564 gainers, with 537 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info fell 0.29 percent, while Thailand Airport added 0.38 percent, Bangkok Asset Management gained 0.52 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical climbed 1.32 percent, Bangkok Expressway shed 0.58 percent, BTS Group skidded 1.03 percent, Gulf tanked 2.17 percent, Krung Thai Card sank 0.75 percent, PTT improved 0.63 percent, PTT Exploration and Production jumped 1.71 percent and Siam Commercial Bank collected 1.01 percent

Siam Concrete retreated 1.44 percent

TTB Bank, Asset World, Bangkok Bank, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank, PTT Oil & Retail, PTT Global Chemical and SCG Packaging all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday but quickly turned positive and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow added 68.61 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 33,945.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 111.79 points or 0.79 percent to end at 14,253.27 and the S&P 500 gained 21.65 points or 0.51 percent to close at 4,246.44.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was partly attributed to a significant rebound by the value of bitcoin - which turned higher over the course of the trading day after the cryptocurrency tumbled below $30,000 earlier in the day.

The higher close by stocks also came as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to downplay the risks of inflation during testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

In economic news. the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales extended a recent pullback in May but fell by less than economists had expected.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, weighed down by speculation that OPEC and its allies will agree to increase crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $0.60 or 0.8 percent at $73.06 a barrel on the expiration day. WTI Crude oil futures for August, the new front-month contract, fell $0.27 or 0.4 percent at $72.85 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to surged 53.65 percent on year after jumping 29.79 percent in April. Exports are called higher by an annual 30.0 percent after climbing13.09 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $0.78 billion, up from $0.18 billion a month earlier.

Also, the central bank in Thailand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 0.50 percent.

