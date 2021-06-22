South Korea Shares Expected To See Additional Support

The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the five-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 60 points or 1.9 percent. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,265-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on easing concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and industrials, while the stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 23.09 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 3,263.88 after trading between 3,245.79 and 3,267.63. Volume was 1.6 billion shares worth 15.2 trillion won. There were 582 gainers and 270 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial spiked 2.39 percent, while KB Financial collected 1.27 percent, Hana Financial jumped 2.25 percent, Samsung Electronics rose 0.13 percent, LG Electronics dropped 0.93 percent, Naver retreated 1.51 percent, LG Chem rallied 2.43 percent, Lotte Chemical added 0.56 percent, S-Oil surged 3.98 percent, SK Innovation was up 0.18 percent, POSCO perked 1.64 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 3.43 percent, Kia Motors gathered 2.75 percent and SK Hynix, SK Telecom and KEPCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday but quickly turned positive and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow added 68.61 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 33,945.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 111.79 points or 0.79 percent to end at 14,253.27 and the S&P 500 gained 21.65 points or 0.51 percent to close at 4,246.44.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was partly attributed to a significant rebound by the value of bitcoin - which turned higher over the course of the trading day after the cryptocurrency tumbled below $30,000 earlier in the day.

The higher close by stocks also came as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to downplay the risks of inflation during testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

In economic news. the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales extended a recent pullback in May but fell by less than economists had expected.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, weighed down by speculation that OPEC and its allies will agree to increase crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $0.60 or 0.8 percent at $73.06 a barrel on the expiration day. WTI Crude oil futures for August, the new front-month contract, fell $0.27 or 0.4 percent at $72.85 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis