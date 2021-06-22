Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than a dozen points or 0.8 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,575-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on easing concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials and stocks were offset by weakness from the plantations and glove makers.

For the day, the index perked 1.78 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 1,574.02 after trading between 1,571.21 and 1,577.57. Volume was 5.903 billion shares worth 3.075 billion ringgit. There were 528 gainers and 481 decliners.

Among the actives, Axiata rallied 0.75 percent, while CIMB Group was up 0.22 percent, Digi.com surged 2.31 percent, Genting soared 2.17 percent, Genting Malaysia rose 0.34 percent, Hartalega Holdings tanked 2.15 percent, IHH Healthcare fell 0.17 percent, IOI Corporation tumbled 1.55 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong plummeted 3.07 percent, Maybank increased 0.24 percent, MISC skidded 0.86 percent, Petronas Chemicals gained 0.38 percent, Press Metal perked 0.63 percent, Public Bank collected 0.48 percent, RHB Capital retreated 0.56 percent, Sime Darby spiked 1.81 percent, Sime Darby Plantations lost 0.24 percent, Supermax plunged 2.47 percent, Telekom Malaysia shed 0.33 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.40 percent, Top Glove sank 0.43 percent and Dialog Group, Maxis and PPB Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday but quickly turned positive and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow added 68.61 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 33,945.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 111.79 points or 0.79 percent to end at 14,253.27 and the S&P 500 gained 21.65 points or 0.51 percent to close at 4,246.44.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was partly attributed to a significant rebound by the value of bitcoin - which turned higher over the course of the trading day after the cryptocurrency tumbled below $30,000 earlier in the day.

The higher close by stocks also came as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to downplay the risks of inflation during testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

In economic news. the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales extended a recent pullback in May but fell by less than economists had expected.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, weighed down by speculation that OPEC and its allies will agree to increase crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $0.60 or 0.8 percent at $73.06 a barrel on the expiration day. WTI Crude oil futures for August, the new front-month contract, fell $0.27 or 0.4 percent at $72.85 a barrel.

