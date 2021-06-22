Singapore Bourse Tipped To End Losing Streak

The Singapore stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking almost 35 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,110-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on easing concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the industrials and a mixed performance from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index fell 8.67 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 3,109.20 after trading between 3,105.68 and 3,132.56. Volume was 1.76 billion shares worth 1.08 billion Singapore dollars. There were 237 gainers and 224 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand added 0.27 percent, while Dairy Farm International shed 0.23 percent, DBS Group skidded 0.78 percent, Keppel Corp lost 0.20 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust rallied 0.47 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust climbed 0.50 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation tumbled 0.76 percent, SATS gained 0.25 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 0.46 percent, Singapore Exchange was up 0.09 percent, Singapore Press Holdings sank 0.56 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering jumped 1.03 percent, SingTel advanced 0.44 percent, Thai Beverage plummeted 2.14 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.23 percent, Wilmar International tanked 0.88 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Genting Singapore, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, City Developments, Comfort DelGro, Ascendas REIT and Singapore Airlines were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday but quickly turned positive and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow added 68.61 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 33,945.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 111.79 points or 0.79 percent to end at 14,253.27 and the S&P 500 gained 21.65 points or 0.51 percent to close at 4,246.44.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was partly attributed to a significant rebound by the value of bitcoin - which turned higher over the course of the trading day after the cryptocurrency tumbled below $30,000 earlier in the day.

The higher close by stocks also came as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to downplay the risks of inflation during testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

In economic news. the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales extended a recent pullback in May but fell by less than economists had expected.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, weighed down by speculation that OPEC and its allies will agree to increase crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $0.60 or 0.8 percent at $73.06 a barrel on the expiration day. WTI Crude oil futures for August, the new front-month contract, fell $0.27 or 0.4 percent at $72.85 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide May numbers for consumer prices later today; in April, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 2.1 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 0.6 percent.

