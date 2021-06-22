Higher Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 330 points or 1.9 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 17,075-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian is positive on easing concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the plastic and cement companies, while the financials and stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 12.57 points or 0.07 percent to finish at the daily low of 17,075.55 after peaking at 17,270.47.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial climbed 1.15 percent, while CTBC Financial collected 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial advanced 1.00 percent, First Financial slid 0.45 percent, E Sun Financial eased 0.20 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shed 0.86 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation fell 0.39 percent, Largan Precision lost 0.68 percent, Catcher Technology rose 0.28 percent, MediaTek retreated 1.63 percent, Delta Electronics added 0.68 percent, Formosa Plastic spiked 2.00 percent, Asia Cement jumped 1.60 percent, Taiwan Cement improved 0.39 percent and Hon Hai Precision and Mega Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday but quickly turned positive and picked up steam as the day progressed.

The Dow added 68.61 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 33,945.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 111.79 points or 0.79 percent to end at 14,253.27 and the S&P 500 gained 21.65 points or 0.51 percent to close at 4,246.44.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was partly attributed to a significant rebound by the value of bitcoin - which turned higher over the course of the trading day after the cryptocurrency tumbled below $30,000 earlier in the day.

The higher close by stocks also came as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to downplay the risks of inflation during testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

In economic news. the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales extended a recent pullback in May but fell by less than economists had expected.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, weighed down by speculation that OPEC and its allies will agree to increase crude production. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $0.60 or 0.8 percent at $73.06 a barrel on the expiration day. WTI Crude oil futures for August, the new front-month contract, fell $0.27 or 0.4 percent at $72.85 a barrel.

Closer to home, Taiwan will release May figures for industrial production and retail sales later today; in April, output was up 13.62 percent on year and retail sales jumped an annual 18.27 percent.

