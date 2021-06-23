European Economics Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from major euro area economies on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.15 am ET, France flash Purchasing Managers' survey data is due. The composite output index is seen rising to 59.0 in June from 57.0 in May.

At 3.30 am ET, IHS Markit publishes Germany's flash PMI data. The flash composite PMI is forecast to rise to 57.5 in June from 56.2 in the previous month.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone flash composite PMI data is due. The composite output index is forecast to rise to 58.8 in June from 57.1 a month ago.

At 4.30 am ET, UK IHS Markit/CIPS composite Purchasing Managers' survey results are due. The flash index is expected to fall marginally to 62.8 in June from 62.9 in May.

At 8.00 am ET, the Czech National Bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is forecast to raise its key rate to 0.50 percent from 0.25 percent.

Economic News

