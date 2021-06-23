Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Accelerates In May

Taiwan's industrial production growth accelerated in May driven by robust manufacturing activity, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Wednesday.

Industrial output advanced 16.51 percent on a yearly basis, faster than the 14.1 percent increase seen in April.

The annual growth in manufacturing output improved to 17.28 percent from 14.81 percent in the previous month.

Mining and quarrying grew 4.52 percent and electricity, gas and water supply output advanced 8.61 percent. Meanwhile, water supply output was down 4.68 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production gained 2.25 percent, reversing a 0.89 percent fall in April.

Economic News

