Amy Grant Announces Fall Tour In Celebration Of 'Heart In Motion' 30th Anniversary

Amy Grant announced on Friday (June 18) that she will embark on a fall tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her Heart in Motion album.

The tour will kick off on August 5 with a concert at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Amy will conclude the tour with a show at the Saenger Theater in Pensacola, Florida, on October 29.

The tour will have stops in 39 cities, including Denver, Houston, Spokane, Baltimore, Phoenix and Los Angeles.

The Heart in Motion album, which was released in March 1991, topped the Billboard Christian Albums Chart and peaked at No. 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The album was certified five-times platinum.

Heart in Motion won the Album of the Year award at the Grammys in 1992. A 30th anniversary edition, featuring several never-before-released songs and remixes, is due out on July 9, while a remastered vinyl version of the album will be available beginning on July 30.

Amy Grant Fall 2021 Tour:

Aug 5 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center

Aug 6 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater

Aug 7 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theater

Aug 14 - LaGrange, GA - Sweetland Amphitheater

Aug 15 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

Sept 8 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theater

Sept 9 - Medford, MA - The Chevalier Theater

Sept 10 - Baltimore, MD - Modell Performing Arts Center

Sept 11 - Richmond, KY - Eastern Kentucky University

Sept 16 - New Philadelphia, OH - Performing Arts Center

Sept 17 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theater

Sept 18 - Warsaw, IN - Wagon Wheel Center

Sept 20 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

Sept 21 - Dayton, OH - Schuster Center

Sept 22 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center

Sept 23 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theater of Durham

Sept 25 - Charlottesville, VA - Paramount Theater

Sept 26 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Center for the Performing Arts

Oct 1 - Franklin, TN - Tennessee Weekend

Oct 2 - Franklin, TN - Tennessee Weekend

Oct 3 - Franklin TN - Tennessee Weekend

Oct 8 - Greeley, CO - Union Colony Civic Center

Oct 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

Oct 10 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Oct 11 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center

Oct 13 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theater

Oct 14 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater

Oct 15 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center

Oct 16 - Bakersfield, CA - Fox Theater

Oct 18 - San Jose, CA - California Theater

Oct 19 - Grass Valley, CA - Center for the Performing Arts

Oct 20 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

Oct 22 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theater

Oct 23 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Performing

Oct 24 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theater

Oct 26 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Center

Oct 27 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater

Oct 28 - Houston, TX - Arena Theater

Oct 29 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theater

(Photo: Angela George)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News