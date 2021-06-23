Amy Grant Announces Fall Tour In Celebration Of 'Heart In Motion' 30th Anniversary

Amy Grant announced on Friday (June 18) that she will embark on a fall tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her Heart in Motion album.
The tour will kick off on August 5 with a concert at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado. Amy will conclude the tour with a show at the Saenger Theater in Pensacola, Florida, on October 29.
The tour will have stops in 39 cities, including Denver, Houston, Spokane, Baltimore, Phoenix and Los Angeles.
The Heart in Motion album, which was released in March 1991, topped the Billboard Christian Albums Chart and peaked at No. 10 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The album was certified five-times platinum.
Heart in Motion won the Album of the Year award at the Grammys in 1992. A 30th anniversary edition, featuring several never-before-released songs and remixes, is due out on July 9, while a remastered vinyl version of the album will be available beginning on July 30.
Amy Grant Fall 2021 Tour:
Aug 5 - Beaver Creek, CO - Vilar Performing Arts Center
Aug 6 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theater
Aug 7 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theater
Aug 14 - LaGrange, GA - Sweetland Amphitheater
Aug 15 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns
Sept 8 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theater
Sept 9 - Medford, MA - The Chevalier Theater
Sept 10 - Baltimore, MD - Modell Performing Arts Center
Sept 11 - Richmond, KY - Eastern Kentucky University
Sept 16 - New Philadelphia, OH - Performing Arts Center
Sept 17 - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theater
Sept 18 - Warsaw, IN - Wagon Wheel Center
Sept 20 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere
Sept 21 - Dayton, OH - Schuster Center
Sept 22 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center
Sept 23 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theater of Durham
Sept 25 - Charlottesville, VA - Paramount Theater
Sept 26 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Center for the Performing Arts
Oct 1 - Franklin, TN - Tennessee Weekend
Oct 2 - Franklin, TN - Tennessee Weekend
Oct 3 - Franklin TN - Tennessee Weekend
Oct 8 - Greeley, CO - Union Colony Civic Center
Oct 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
Oct 10 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Oct 11 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center
Oct 13 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theater
Oct 14 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater
Oct 15 - Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center
Oct 16 - Bakersfield, CA - Fox Theater
Oct 18 - San Jose, CA - California Theater
Oct 19 - Grass Valley, CA - Center for the Performing Arts
Oct 20 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove
Oct 22 - Beverly Hills, CA - Saban Theater
Oct 23 - Chandler, AZ - Chandler Center for the Performing
Oct 24 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theater
Oct 26 - Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Center
Oct 27 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theater
Oct 28 - Houston, TX - Arena Theater
Oct 29 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theater
(Photo: Angela George)
