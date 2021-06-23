Aleta Biotherapeutics, Cancer Research UK Sign Deal On Blood Cancer Drug Clinical Trials

Cancer Research UK and biotech company Aleta Biotherapeutics signed a partnership for the early phase clinical development of the company's blood cancer therapy candidate ALETA-001. The drug is a CAR-T cell engager candidate, being developed for treating patients with B-cell lymphoma and leukemia. These patients are the ones whose blood cancer has progressed after CD19 CAR-T cell therapy.

According to the terms of the agreement, Cancer Research UK or CRUK's Centre for Drug Development will completely fund and conduct the Phase I/IIa clinical trial of blood cancer therapy candidate ALETA-001. The clinical trial will be conducted under the guidance of Amit Patel's Cellular and CAR-T therapies team at the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester, UK.

Once the trial commences, patients suffering from B-cell lymphoma/leukemia who have received the CD19 CAR-T cell therapy but did not get a complete cure or suffered a relapse from the complete response will be enrolled for the treatment. As per the deal, Aleta retains all the rights to develop and commercialize ALETA-001 drug in the future. The company said that it will secure a license to the results of the CRUK clinical trial in exchange of undisclosed milestone and royalty payments.

Commenting on the collaboration, president, co-founder and chief scientific officer, Aleta Biotherapeutics, said, "There is an urgent need to develop new therapies that can help people with B-cell cancers, such as lymphoma and leukemia, whose cancer has progressed after treatment with CD19 CAR-T cell therapy.

"Our collaboration with Cancer Research UK is a strong endorsement of the potential of our scientific platform to address the critical issues of CAR-T cell persistence, tumor antigen loss leading to patient relapse, and tumor antigen heterogeneity," he added.

Nigel Blackburn, director of drug development at CRUK, said, "ALETA-001 uses a simple yet elegant method to redirect a patient's circulating CD19 CAR-T cells against cancer cells expressing CD20, and we hope this could be a new treatment avenue for blood cancer."

After the prescribed dose of ALETA-001 for Phase II development has been finalized, the company is planning a multi-centre, single arm Phase II trial in the US with the main focus being diffuse large B-cell lymphoma patients.

