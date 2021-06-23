South Korea Consumer Sentiment Improves In June - BoK

Consumer sentiment in South Korea strengthened in June, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday with a composite consumer sentiment index score of 110.3 - up from 105.2 in May.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was unchanged, at 93, while the outlook was two points higher at 95.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was two points higher at 100, while the outlook was five points higher at 113.

Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was nine points at 94, while the outlook was 10 points higher at 109.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 2.3 percent.

Economic News

