Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Remain Rangebound

The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than a dozen points or 0.8 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,565-point plateau and it's expected to remain in that neighborhood again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed and flat amidst a lack of strong catalysts. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the plantations, glove makers and telecoms, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped down 9.26 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 1,564.76 after trading between 1,564.54 and 1,573.66. Volume was 5.218 billion shares worth 2.784 billion ringgit. There were 716 decliners and 297 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata tanked 1.75 percent, while Digi.com tumbled 1.58 percent, Genting declined 0.77 percent, Genting Malaysia retreated 1.02 percent, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 2.44 percent, IHH Healthcare shed 0.52 percent, IOI Corporation fell 0.26 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong dropped 0.67 percent, MISC sank 0.72 percent, MRDIY surrendered 2.39 percent, Petronas Chemicals rose 0.25 percent, PPB Group was up 0.11 percent, Press Metal perked 0.42 percent, Public Bank slid 0.24 percent, RHB Capital collected 0.56 percent, Sime Darby plunged 2.22 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 1.10 percent, Top Glove lost 0.45 percent and Sime Darby Plantations, Nestle, Maxis, Petronas Dagangan, CIMB Group, Dialog Group, Maybank and Telekom Malaysia all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday and hugged the unchanged line throughout the session, finally finishing that way.

The Dow shed 71.34 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 33,874.24, while the NASDAQ added 18.46 points or 0.13 percent to end at 14,271.73 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.60 points or 0.11 percent to close at 4,241.84.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have eased some concerns about the outlook for monetary policy that weighed on the markets last week; Powell downplayed the risk of inflation and stressed the central bank would not raise rates preemptively.

In economic news, the Commerce Department unexpectedly showed another steep drop in new home sales in the U.S. in May.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after data showed a larger than expected decline in U.S. crude inventories last week. However, the possibility of increased output from major oil producers limited oil's surge. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended up $0.23 or 0.3 percent at $73.08 a barrel.

