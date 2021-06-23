Little Movement Anticipated For Singapore Shares

The Singapore stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had dropped almost 35 points or 1.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,120-point plateau although it may tick lower again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed and flat amidst a lack of strong catalysts. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the properties and mixed performances from the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index improved 9.42 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 3,118.62 after trading between 3,106.73 and 3,136.57. Volume was 1.56 billion shares worth 1.15 billion Singapore dollars. There were 300 gainers and 177 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT soared 1.37 percent, while CapitaLand spiked 1.36 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust added 0.48 percent, City Developments rose 0.41 percent, Comfort DelGro sank 0.61 percent, DBS Group fell 0.24 percent, Keppel Corp rallied 1.19 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 0.47 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust climbed 0.99 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.08 percent, SATS accelerated 1.24 percent, SembCorp Industries lost 0.46 percent, Singapore Airlines perked 0.80 percent, Singapore Exchange jumped 1.09 percent, Singapore Press Holdings dropped 0.56 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 0.51 percent, Thai Beverage advanced 0.73 percent, United Overseas Bank was up 0.04 percent, Wilmar International gathered 0.89 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 1.47 percent and Dairy Farm International, Genting Singapore, SingTel and UOL Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little guidance as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday and hugged the unchanged line throughout the session, finally finishing that way.

The Dow shed 71.34 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 33,874.24, while the NASDAQ added 18.46 points or 0.13 percent to end at 14,271.73 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.60 points or 0.11 percent to close at 4,241.84.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following recent volatility.

Recent comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have eased some concerns about the outlook for monetary policy that weighed on the markets last week; Powell downplayed the risk of inflation and stressed the central bank would not raise rates preemptively.

In economic news, the Commerce Department unexpectedly showed another steep drop in new home sales in the U.S. in May.

Oil prices rose on Wednesday after data showed a larger than expected decline in U.S. crude inventories last week. However, the possibility of increased output from major oil producers limited oil's surge. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for August ended up $0.23 or 0.3 percent at $73.08 a barrel.

